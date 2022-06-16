How Americans will feel the squeeze from higher interest rates

Data: Mortgage News Daily; Chart: Axios Visuals

Mortgages, car loans and credit-card debt are all about to get more expensive.

The big picture: The era of dirt-cheap borrowing is over: The Federal Reserve is trying to slam the brakes on the economy, and the cost to borrow is going up as they rush to contain inflation.

Higher borrowing costs may push consumers and businesses to hold back on certain purchases. That will cool off demand, and perhaps put a lid on prices that are rising at the fastest rate in over 40 years.

Catch up quick: The Fed said yesterday it would raise interest rates by three-quarters of a percentage point, the biggest hike since 1994.

With that announcement, the Fed has hiked rates by 150 basis points since March to a range of 1.50 and 1.75%. New projections show interest rates may hit 3.4% by the end of this year.

What to watch

Home loans: The rate for a conventional 30-year fixed-rate mortgage now tops 6%, at least by one estimate. This time last year: 3.1%.

Credit card debt: The average credit card rate hit 16.7% — up from 16% last year, according to BankRate. Credit card rates, tied closely to the Fed's moves, are expected to keep rising — squeezing consumers who carry a balance.

Auto loans: Rising interest rates and increasing prices had already pushed the average monthly car payment to an all-time high of $656 for new vehicles and $546 for used rides, per Edmunds.

New-car borrowers agreed to an average interest rate of 5.1% in May, up from 4.5% a year earlier and the highest level since March 2020.

Automakers and car dealers may be hesitant to let rates go too much higher for fear of chasing away customers, Edmunds executive director of insights Jessica Caldwell said in a written analysis.

The bottom line: Some savers may see at least some relief, in the form of earning a bit more on money parked in savings, depending on the bank. But because inflation is rising far faster than any of those rates, money in savings is still being eroded.