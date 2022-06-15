The Federal Reserve made an aggressive new move in its campaign to bring down inflation Wednesday, raising its target interest rate by three-quarters of a percentage point, the steepest rate hike since 1994.

Driving the news: In addition to increasing their target for short-term interest rates to a range of between 1.5% and 1.75% Fed officials projected that their target rate will reach 3.4% late this year, far higher than the 1.9% they envisioned in March.

Why it matters: The Fed has shifted toward break-the-glass, emergency footing on inflation — but such abrupt rate hikes risk sending the economy into recession and markets plunging further.

For weeks, Fed officials had signaled that they would likely raise rates only half a percent at this meeting, a plan undone by a flurry of bad inflation data in recent days.

Between last Thursday’s close and Tuesday’s close, the S&P 500 fell 7% and the average rate on a 30 year-fixed rate mortgage rose nearly three-quarters of a percentage point as markets started to adjust for the possibility of the Fed's aggressive move.

What they're saying: “Inflation remains elevated, reflecting supply and demand imbalances related to the pandemic, higher energy prices, and broader price pressures,” the policy committee said in a statement.

The committee “anticipates that ongoing increases” in rates will be appropriate. The members’ forecasts imply that it will raise rates by about another 1.75 percentage points over the remainder of the year.

By the numbers: Fed officials also released projections for how they expect the economy to evolve in the coming months, and they now expect both slower growth and higher inflation than they did just three months ago – a more stagflationary mix of conditions.

The median Fed leader now expects inflation of 5.2% this year, up from 4.3% projected in March.

The median official expected GDP growth of 1.7%, down from a 2.8% forecast in March.

The decision was not unanimous. Esther George, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City, preferred to raise rates only by half a percentage point.

What's next: Fed chair Jerome Powell will take questions from the media at 2:30pm ET.