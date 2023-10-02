Skip to main content
33 mins ago - Health

About 1.8 million people got a COVID shot in late September

Jacob Knutson
Illustration of a needle representing a line graph.

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Roughly 1.8 million people received a COVID-19 vaccine during the week ending Sept. 22, Reuters reports.

Why it matters: The stat, per data from the analytics firm IQVIA, suggests that early glitches with the rollout of an updated vaccine last month haven't greatly affected demand for the shot.

  • Axios reached out to IQVIA on Monday but the firm did not immediately respond.

By the numbers: About 1 million people got Pfizer/BioNTech's shot, while under 800,000 Moderna's, per the data cited in the Reuters report.

  • The data may be a slight undercount, as it may exclude some shots received at community vaccination sites and doctors' offices.

The big picture: The updated vaccine became available following a recommendation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Sept. 12.

Go deeper: Scientists behind mRNA vaccines win Nobel Prize in Medicine

Go deeper