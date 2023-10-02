About 1.8 million people got a COVID shot in late September

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Roughly 1.8 million people received a COVID-19 vaccine during the week ending Sept. 22, Reuters reports.

Why it matters: The stat, per data from the analytics firm IQVIA, suggests that early glitches with the rollout of an updated vaccine last month haven't greatly affected demand for the shot.

Axios reached out to IQVIA on Monday but the firm did not immediately respond.

By the numbers: About 1 million people got Pfizer/BioNTech's shot, while under 800,000 Moderna's, per the data cited in the Reuters report.

The data may be a slight undercount, as it may exclude some shots received at community vaccination sites and doctors' offices.

The big picture: The updated vaccine became available following a recommendation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Sept. 12.

Go deeper: Scientists behind mRNA vaccines win Nobel Prize in Medicine