33 mins ago - Health
About 1.8 million people got a COVID shot in late September
Roughly 1.8 million people received a COVID-19 vaccine during the week ending Sept. 22, Reuters reports.
Why it matters: The stat, per data from the analytics firm IQVIA, suggests that early glitches with the rollout of an updated vaccine last month haven't greatly affected demand for the shot.
- Axios reached out to IQVIA on Monday but the firm did not immediately respond.
By the numbers: About 1 million people got Pfizer/BioNTech's shot, while under 800,000 Moderna's, per the data cited in the Reuters report.
- The data may be a slight undercount, as it may exclude some shots received at community vaccination sites and doctors' offices.
The big picture: The updated vaccine became available following a recommendation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Sept. 12.
- It targets a strain of the virus that's very similar to strains that are currently circulating.
- Between Sept. 17 and Sept. 23, COVID hospitalizations and positive tests had slightly fallen from a late summer increase in cases, but deaths from the virus had increased by 8%, according to the CDC's tracker.
- The Biden administration recently restarted the at-home testing program, so people can order four free COVID-19 tests from the government.
