Centrist Republican: Gaetz's McCarthy removal bid "a diatribe of delusional thinking"

A GOP ally of Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) blasted Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) on Sunday as the House speaker's habitual antagonist announced plans to pursue a removal bid.

Driving the news: Gaetz said Sunday he is moving forward with his attempt to oust McCarthy from his position after House passage of a stopgap funding bill, which allowed Congress to avoid a shutdown until at least November.

What he's saying: "I think what I just heard was a diatribe of delusional thinking," Rep. Mike Lawler (R-N.Y.) said on ABC's "This Week" Sunday when asked his reaction to Gaetz saying he would try to remove McCarthy.

"Look, we're in a divided government, and in a divided government, any final bill is going to have bipartisan support. It needs to pass the Senate, and it needs to be signed by the president," said Lawler, who is a longstanding defender of McCarthy.

Between the lines: Lawler, a moderate Republican, said he thinks putting forth a motion to vacate is "destructive to the country."

Such a move, according to Lawler, would stand in the way of the work Congress has left to do before its next deadline to avert a government shutdown.

"And, I agree with Matt [Gaetz] — we need to finish all 12 appropriations bills. The Senate has not passed one single bill," Lawler said.

"But by putting this motion to vacate on the floor, you know what Matt Gaetz is going to do? He's going to delay the ability to complete that work over the next 45 days," Lawler added.

Meanwhile, Lawler is not the only GOP lawmaker criticizing Gaetz's bid to remove McCarthy.

"It's an absolute waste of time if he brings a motion to vacate," Rep. Jason Smith (R-Mo.) said Sunday on Fox News Business' "Sunday Morning Futures."

Catch up quick: Gaetz had threatened to oust McCarthy for weeks with a motion to vacate if he were to back a bipartisan stopgap funding bill. McCarthy did just that on Saturday.

Nearly twice as many Democrats voted for the continuing resolution as Republicans, Axios' Andrew Solender reports, which GOP hardliners have suggested could trigger an effort to remove McCarthy via the motion to vacate.

McCarthy started his speakership in a precarious position when he agreed to lower the members needed to call for a motion to vacate down to just one.

Editor's note: This story has been updated with additional details.