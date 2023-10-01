AOC would "absolutely" support a Gaetz motion to oust McCarthy as speaker

Then-Rep.-elect Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) looks on as then-Republican House members-elects speak to one another during the second day of elections for speaker of the House on Jan. 4. Photo: by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) said on Sunday that she would "absolutely" vote in favor of Rep. Matt Gaetz' planned procedural move to oust Kevin McCarthy as speaker.

What she's saying: "Would I cast that vote? Absolutely. Absolutely," the New York Democrat said on CNN's "State of the Union.

"I think Kevin McCarthy is very weak speaker. He clearly has lost control of his caucus. He has brought the United States and millions of Americans to the brink waiting until the final hour to keep the government open and even then only issuing a 45-day extension. So we're going to be right back in this place in November," Ocasio-Cortez added.

Catch-up quick: Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) said on Sunday that he plans to move forward this week with an attempt to oust the California Republican after the House on Saturday approved a "clean" stopgap funding bill to avert a government shutdown.

State of Play: Ocasio-Cortez did say that Democrats would consider negotiating with McCarthy to offer the votes he would likely need to stay on as speaker if he met certain criteria.