20 mins ago - Politics & Policy
AOC would "absolutely" support a Gaetz motion to oust McCarthy as speaker
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) said on Sunday that she would "absolutely" vote in favor of Rep. Matt Gaetz' planned procedural move to oust Kevin McCarthy as speaker.
What she's saying: "Would I cast that vote? Absolutely. Absolutely," the New York Democrat said on CNN's "State of the Union.
- "I think Kevin McCarthy is very weak speaker. He clearly has lost control of his caucus. He has brought the United States and millions of Americans to the brink waiting until the final hour to keep the government open and even then only issuing a 45-day extension. So we're going to be right back in this place in November," Ocasio-Cortez added.
Catch-up quick: Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) said on Sunday that he plans to move forward this week with an attempt to oust the California Republican after the House on Saturday approved a "clean" stopgap funding bill to avert a government shutdown.
State of Play: Ocasio-Cortez did say that Democrats would consider negotiating with McCarthy to offer the votes he would likely need to stay on as speaker if he met certain criteria.
- "I certainly don't think that we would expect to see that unless there's a real conversation between the Republican and Democratic caucuses and Republican Democratic leadership about what that would mean," she said, adding: "I don't think we give up votes for free."