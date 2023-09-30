Skip to main content
45 mins ago - Politics & Policy

House overwhelmingly votes to delay government shutdown for 45 days

Andrew Solender

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy. Photo: Anna Rose Layden/Bloomberg via Getty Images.

A broad bipartisan majority of House members voted Saturday to pass a bill holding off a government shutdown for 45 days.

Why it matters: Unlike the short-term funding bills the House Republican majority has tried and failed to pass in recent weeks, this bill actually has a chance of becoming law.

  • Still, it is not yet clear whether the Democrat-controlled Senate will vote to pass the bill.

Driving the news: The bill passed 335-91, with 90 Republicans and one Democrat voting against it.

The details: The legislation extends federal funding at 2023 levels for 45 days, $16 billion in emergency disaster relief and extends authorization for the Federal Aviation Administration and National Flood Insurance Program.

What's next: The bill now heads to the Senate, which has been working on a similar stopgap measure that includes $6 billion in funding for Ukraine.

  • The Ukraine funding was left out of the House bill due to stringent opposition from the House GOP's conservative flank.
