House overwhelmingly votes to delay government shutdown for 45 days

A broad bipartisan majority of House members voted Saturday to pass a bill holding off a government shutdown for 45 days.

Why it matters: Unlike the short-term funding bills the House Republican majority has tried and failed to pass in recent weeks, this bill actually has a chance of becoming law.

Still, it is not yet clear whether the Democrat-controlled Senate will vote to pass the bill.

Driving the news: The bill passed 335-91, with 90 Republicans and one Democrat voting against it.

The details: The legislation extends federal funding at 2023 levels for 45 days, $16 billion in emergency disaster relief and extends authorization for the Federal Aviation Administration and National Flood Insurance Program.

What's next: The bill now heads to the Senate, which has been working on a similar stopgap measure that includes $6 billion in funding for Ukraine.