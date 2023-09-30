GOP seeks Democratic votes to avoid government shutdown

House Speaker Kevin McCarty (R-Calif.) plans to use Democratic votes to pass a bill that would push the deadline for a government shutdown back another 45 days.

Why it matters: It's a sign of Republicans nodding to the reality that they will need bipartisan support to keep the government funded with federal funding set to run out on Saturday at midnight.

The details: The House will vote Saturday on a bill to keep the government funded for 45 days at current spending levels, which also includes supplemental funding for disaster relief.

GOP hardliners have railed against the idea of extending government funding without significant cuts and conservative policy riders.

The could also make it a difficult vote for Democrats due to its lack of Ukraine aid.

By the numbers: The bill will be voted on under what is called "suspension," a mechanism to quickly pass bills but which requires two-thirds of the House to vote for it to pass.

What we're watching: Hardliners have suggested that any effort by McCarthy to keep the government funded with Democratic votes could trigger an effort to remove him.