Dozens of recently arrived African migrants are pictured outside the Roosevelt Hotel on Sept. 26. Photo: Luiz C. Ribeiro for NY Daily News via Getty Images

New York City is attempting to veer off migrants as it faces an influx of asylum seekers brought to the city from the southern border.

Driving the news: NYC is releasing flyers "to combat misinformation at the border" and in other cities from which people are coming to New York City from, Anne Williams-Isom, Deputy Mayor for Health and Human Services, said in a briefing Wednesday.

City officials plan to distribute the flyers at shelters, intake centers and through NGOs and nonprofits across the country to stop people from telling their family members to come to NYC to get housing, she explained.

"We want to make sure that we're being clear with people that New York City is out of space," Williams-Isom said.

Zoom in: The flyers warn asylum seekers of "wrong information on social media and from human traffickers," and say New York City's resources have been exhausted.

"Asylum seekers are now getting letters to move out of the shelter," the flyers state, and "You will not be placed in a hotel."

It also warns migrants that NYC "is one of the most expensive cities in the world; you are better off going to a more affordable city."

Additionally, it states that the city can't help asylum seekers obtain a work permit, "and you will not be able to easily find work."

The big picture: City officials have been pleading for federal aid for months to help address a migrant crisis as large numbers of asylum seekers arrive in New York City from the southern border.

Democratic-run cities have been struggling to handle the surge of newly arrived asylum seekers, as Republican governors bus thousands of migrants to sanctuary cities like NYC, which guarantees services to migrants that many other cities do not.

