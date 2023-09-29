Lawmakers plot McCarthy replacement in case motion to vacate succeeds

Discussions on who could replace Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) are beginning to emerge from the shadows, with multiple GOP sources questioning if he'll make it until December.

Why it matters: Some House GOP members — including McCarthy allies — say there should be a contingency plan to avoid another grueling speaker vote in case Rep. Matt Gaetz's (R-Fla.) threatened motion to vacate were to succeed.

Recruiting a viable candidate is likely to be difficult, with multiple members saying they are not interested in the position.

"It'll be a unity speaker, and whoever it is will cut a deal to get Dems and then change House rules to preclude motion to vacate," one member speculated. "But he [McCarthy] may keep dancing his way through the fire."

Two GOP lawmakers noted that House Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-La.) would be the natural successor, saying a caretaker speaker could bide time while Scalise undergoes cancer treatment ahead of the start of the new Congress.

The intrigue: One lawmaker confirmed to Axios that Homeland Security Committee Chair Mark Green (R-Tenn.) was approached multiple times about being a potential replacement, but declined interest in the position.

A slew of different names have been floated by members in different factions, including Republican Study Committee Chair Kevin Hern (R-Okla.), House Budget Chair Jodey Arrington (R-Texas), House Rules Chair Tom Cole (R-Okla.), House Financial Services Chair Patrick McHenry (R-N.C.) and House Majority Whip Tom Emmer (R-Minn.).

The Washington Post cited Emmer as a potential favorite in a story that published Thursday evening. Emmer denied having interest.

While no formal mobilization has taken place, talk of moderate GOP Rep. Don Bacon (R-Neb.) has been been raised, with one Democrat telling Axios that Bacon would be a viable candidate to receive backing from both parties.

"I fully stand with Kevin and want him to succeed," Bacon told Axios.

The other side: McCarthy allies told Axios they believe he'll weather the latest storm, arguing no other member can receive the support needed to get the gavel.

"Kevin's been a highly effective speaker— he unified members in the opening week and just done an excellent job. So he's the only person who can keep it together," McHenry told Axios.

Cole and Emmer shot down the prospect of wanting to assume the role.

Zoom in: Members told Axios that McCarthy is on shakier ground than previous difficult negotiations.

Moderates take issue with having to take "unnecessary" difficult votes and conservatives argue he has breached the agreement he made to obtain the gavel.

Zoom out: A motion to vacate is all but inevitable if McCarthy works with Democrats or approves a bipartisan stopgap coming to the floor, and it's unclear whether members across the aisle will back him to retain his gavel.