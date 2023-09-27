Exclusive: First look inside the second GOP debate

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Here's what viewers will see during primetime on Wednesday as seven candidates clash in the second GOP presidential debate, moderated by Fox News and Univision.

Driving the news: The debate airs starting at 9pm ET from the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, Calif. — just northwest of Los Angeles.

Photo: Fox News

Details: The library's massive artifact, a former Air Force One, overlooks the debate set, and will be featured during live coverage on Fox News and Fox Business.

The plane is the "same Air Force One that flew President Reagan over 660,000 miles – to 26 foreign countries and 46 U.S. states," according to the Reagan Foundation.

The big picture: Notably absent from the stage will be former President Trump, the distant lead in the race to clinch the GOP nomination.

Instead, he'll be counterprogramming the debate with a visit to metro Detroit to speak with striking autoworkers — just a day after President Biden made a similar trip.

Former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, who attended the first GOP debate last month, will also be absent Wednesday after he failed to qualify for the second debate.

Of note: Details on how to watch can be found here.

Go deeper: How GOP candidates treated Biden vs. Trump at the first debate