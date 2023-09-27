Skip to main content
Politics & Policy

Exclusive: First look inside the second GOP debate

Mike Allen
Fox News GOP debate stage

Photo: Fox News

Here's what viewers will see during primetime on Wednesday as seven candidates clash in the second GOP presidential debate, moderated by Fox News and Univision.

Driving the news: The debate airs starting at 9pm ET from the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, Calif. — just northwest of Los Angeles.

Fox News GOP debate stage and Air Force One
Photo: Fox News

Details: The library's massive artifact, a former Air Force One, overlooks the debate set, and will be featured during live coverage on Fox News and Fox Business.

  • The plane is the "same Air Force One that flew President Reagan over 660,000 miles – to 26 foreign countries and 46 U.S. states," according to the Reagan Foundation.

The big picture: Notably absent from the stage will be former President Trump, the distant lead in the race to clinch the GOP nomination.

  • Instead, he'll be counterprogramming the debate with a visit to metro Detroit to speak with striking autoworkers — just a day after President Biden made a similar trip.
  • Former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, who attended the first GOP debate last month, will also be absent Wednesday after he failed to qualify for the second debate.

Of note: Details on how to watch can be found here.

