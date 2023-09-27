Data: Yahoo! Finance; Chart: Axios Visuals

Maybe it's not a surprise that the company blamed for the Hollywood writer's strike was the same one whose stock price emerged higher coming out of it.

Context: Netflix in recent years has upended traditional norms of television and film production, their distribution and worker pay models.

But owing to the company's structural and strategic advantages, and the fact that it had already reached global scale in streaming — it was well positioned when the strike began compared to its rivals.

Zoom in: The streamer has a huge library of international content, and because many of its shows and films are produced abroad, not all workers were impacted by the strike, analysts have noted.

Without needing theaters and broadcast television to distribute its content, Netflix was also less exposed to broader consumer risks.

What to watch: More than 11,500 Hollywood writers are now eligible to return to work — which should jump-start production of most live talk shows in the coming days and weeks, Axios' Sara Fischer reports.

How quickly investors jump back into media stocks remains to be seen.

