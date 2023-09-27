Late-night TV is officially back

Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Fallon, John Oliver, Jimmy Kimmel and Seth Meyers (left to right) have announced the return of their respective late-night shows after the Hollywood writers strike ended. Photos: CBS Photo Archive, NBC, Bravo, ABC via Getty Images

Late-night shows are set to make their post-Hollywood writers strike return, but will they have any jokes about it?

Why it matters: The writers of America's beloved late-night shows will return to work after months away, as the actors strike is ongoing.

CBS' Stephen Colbert, NBC's Jimmy Fallon and Seth Meyers and ABC's Jimmy Kimmel announced that their late-night shows will return Monday, Oct. 2 on Instagram Wednesday.

John Oliver's HBO late-night show will return to premium cable Sunday, Oct. 1.

Bill Maher said his HBO show is returning this Friday, per a recent post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Catch up quick: Leaders of the Writers Guild of America (WGA) voted to officially end the Hollywood writers strike on Wednesday at 12:01am PT after 148 days of negotiations, allowing over 11,500 writers to return to work.

In a letter to WGA members sent Tuesday, WGA leadership confirmed that its negotiating committee and the leadership bodies governing its east and west divisions had all voted unanimously to approve the agreement, Axios' senior media reporter Sara Fischer reports.

Colbert, Fallon, Meyers, Kimmel and Oliver had hosted their own combined Spotify podcast beginning in August, "Strike Force Five," to support their respective writers during the strike.

All proceeds from the podcast have been supporting their staffs, who were out of work as a result of the strike.

Between the lines: Late-night and daytime talk shows will be first to return because those programs require writers. They don't need actors.

Scripted series likely won't return until the ongoing actors strike, which began in mid-July, is resolved.

The big picture: The pivot to streaming and digital has taken a toll on late-night shows. Monologues can easily be clipped and watched online, and viewership is down.

What to watch: The combination of the weeks-long writers strike and the COVID pandemic could create permanent changes for late-night TV.

Networks could opt to make shows air less frequently, appearing a few days per week instead of all five.

Late-night hosts are paid well and costly at a time when all the big networks and entertainment companies are trying to pull back.

