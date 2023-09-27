Oil nears $94 a barrel, in biggest daily jump since May

Data: FactSet; Chart: Axios Visuals

The price of U.S. crude oil on Wednesday posted its biggest daily jump since May, and climbed to its highest level so far this year.

Why it matters: The rise in oil prices, along with a recent upswing in housing prices, adds to the recent run of numbers that suggests a resurgence in inflation pressures.

Driving the news: Fresh data showed lower-than-expected crude oil stockpiles, especially at the key storage hub in Cushing, Okla., where deliveries for U.S. futures contracts occur.

Benchmark U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures rose 3.6% to $93.68 a barrel.

Prices are up more than 10% this month.

Context: One reason prices are up is that the U.S. economy has been stronger than expected over the last year, consuming more oil than forecast.

Also, global supplies are tight, as major producers Saudi Arabia and Russia have struck deals to reduce their production and prop prices up.

And U.S. producers haven't unleashed a gusher of new production in response. Instead, they are increasing production in a slow and steady fashion that helps keep prices firm.

💭 Matt's thought bubble: The rise in oil prices — and by extension gasoline prices — along with the recent downturn in stock market performance is a perfect recipe for sour consumer sentiment, and peril for incumbent politicians.