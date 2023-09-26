Data: FactSet; Chart: Axios Visuals

The U.S. economy should be able to shrug off the recent rise in oil prices, Goldman Sachs analysts say.

Why it matters: While the American economy has been much stronger than expected in 2023, the recent rise in oil prices has emerged as a potential vulnerability.

For consumers and companies, higher spending on gasoline and fuel can act as a tax, eating into their ability to continue spending elsewhere.

Prices for oil — a cost component embedded in prices for every product that needs to be shipped to market — have also reinvigorated inflation in recent months.

Catch up fast: Production cuts from large oil producers Saudi Arabia and Russia have driven up prices of crude oil.

Since the end of June, the benchmark U.S. oil price is up over 27% to roughly $90 a barrel.

The big picture: In response to rising energy costs, Goldman reduced its Q4 GDP forecast by 0.4 percentage points to a 0.7% annualized rate; and its Q1 2024 forecast by 0.2 percentage points to a 1.9% annual rate.

Yes, but: The growth hit will be limited for a few key reasons, Goldman analysts wrote.

Energy consumption is a relatively small share of the total consumer spending pie. Though oil prices are up, coal and natural gas prices have gone down, which should deliver lower utility bills to consumers in the coming months. Higher energy prices won't push the Fed to raise interest rates further, as the central bank looks through short-term swings in fuel costs, the analysts argue.

💭 Our thought bubble: Another key hedge that the U.S. economy has against higher oil prices is that the U.S. is the world's largest producer of oil.