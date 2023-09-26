37 mins ago - Politics & Policy
California to fine schools that ban textbooks on race or LGBTQ+ topics
California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) signed into law on Monday a bill prohibiting schools from banning books on racial or LGBTQ+ teachings that could result in fines for any authority in the state that defies the legislation.
Why it matters: The move against what Newsom calls "textbook censorship in schools" follows an unprecedented wave of book bans in Florida and across the U.S.
- The legislation is in direct response to efforts by conservative leadership in some California school districts to censor or remove books — notably one in the Riverside County city of Temecula that opposed featuring content on slain San Francisco gay rights leader Harvey Milk.
What they're saying: "From Temecula to Tallahassee, fringe ideologues across the country are attempting to whitewash history and ban books from schools," Newsom said in a statment after signing the legislation that took immediate effect Monday.
- "With this new law, we're cementing California's role as the true freedom state: a place where families — not political fanatics — have the freedom to decide what's right for them."
