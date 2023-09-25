Ron DeSantis and Gavin Newsom are set to debate on Fox News

California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), who is also running for president, will participate in a debate moderated by Fox's Sean Hannity.

Why it matters: The debate will be the first of its kind between the two prominent governors.

The 90-minute "red state vs. blue state debate" will be held on Nov. 30 at 9pm ET in Georgia, Fox News said Monday.

Hannity proposed the debate to Newsom during an interview in June, per Fox. DeSantis shortly after committed to participating.

"I'm looking forward to providing viewers with an informative debate about the everyday issues and governing philosophies that impact the lives of every American," Hannity said in a statement.

Context: Newsom challenged DeSantis to a debate in September 2022 after the Florida governor organized sending nearly 50 Venezuelan asylum seekers to Martha's Vineyard — gaining national attention for a scheme that saw other GOP governors send migrants from the southern border to Democratic strongholds.

Zoom out: The governors, who lead two of the three most populated states in the U.S., are concurrently building their national profiles.

DeSantis is former President Trump's closest challenger for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination.

Newsom is increasingly collaborative with President Biden, who is deploying the California governor to the second Republican presidential primary debate in California on Wednesday.

