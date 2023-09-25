Amazon makes billion-dollar AI move with Anthropic

Opening a major new front in the AI arms race, Amazon announced early Monday morning that it'll invest up to $4 billion in Anthropic, a top competitor to OpenAI — the group behind ChatGPT.

Why it matters: This gives Amazon a close relationship with a big AI startup, akin to Microsoft's alliance with OpenAI, the Financial Times notes.

Driving the news: The announcement says the two-year-old Anthropic will use Amazon Web Services' Trainium and Inferentia chips "to build, train, and deploy its future foundation models, benefitting from the price, performance, scale, and security of AWS."

an initial $1.25 billion for a minority ownership stake in Anthropic, reports said. That could grow to $4 billion, according to Amazon.

Between the lines: "In taking money from Amazon as well as Google, Anthropic is embracing several cloud infrastructure companies, which ... distinguishes it from the exclusive partnership OpenAI has with Microsoft," the Wall Street Journal notes.

