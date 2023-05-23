Anthropic raises $450M from Spark, Google, Salesforce

Share on email (opens in new window)

Anthropic, a San Francisco-based AI startup, raised $450 million in Series C funding led by Spark Capital, the company announced Tuesday.

Why it matters: The startup has been building a war chest as it competes with ChatGPT creator OpenAI.

Details: Google, Salesforce Ventures, Sound Ventures and Zoom Ventures also participated in the round, which values the startup at more than $4 billion with $1 billion in total raised, according to PitchBook.

Spark Capital general partner Yasmin Razavi has joined Anthropic's board.

"We are thrilled that these leading investors and technology companies are supporting Anthropic's mission: AI research and products that put safety at the frontier," CEO Dario Amodei said in a statement.

Of note: Microsoft has invested billions of dollars in Anthropic rival OpenAI, as big tech's race to develop AI heats up.