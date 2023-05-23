32 mins ago - Economy & Business
Anthropic raises $450M from Spark, Google, Salesforce
Anthropic, a San Francisco-based AI startup, raised $450 million in Series C funding led by Spark Capital, the company announced Tuesday.
Why it matters: The startup has been building a war chest as it competes with ChatGPT creator OpenAI.
Details: Google, Salesforce Ventures, Sound Ventures and Zoom Ventures also participated in the round, which values the startup at more than $4 billion with $1 billion in total raised, according to PitchBook.
- Spark Capital general partner Yasmin Razavi has joined Anthropic's board.
- "We are thrilled that these leading investors and technology companies are supporting Anthropic's mission: AI research and products that put safety at the frontier," CEO Dario Amodei said in a statement.
Of note: Microsoft has invested billions of dollars in Anthropic rival OpenAI, as big tech's race to develop AI heats up.