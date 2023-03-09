AI startup Anthropic raises $300M
Anthropic, a San Francisco-based AI startup, raised another $300 million led by Spark Capital that values the company at $4.1 billion, The Information reported.
Why it matters: The AI arms race is just getting started as everyone tries to catch up to ChatGPT creator OpenAI, and Anthropic is widely viewed as its chief competition.
- U.S.-based AI companies have raised $2.7 billion so far this year, according to PitchBook, The Information said.
The big picture: AI has become the latest battlefield to pit Microsoft against Google.
- Google previously invested $400 million in Anthropic — which had raised $1.1 billion before this latest round — and took a 10% stake, per the Financial Times, and has a cloud deal with the company as well.
- Microsoft is pouring billions into OpenAI and is working to incorporate ChatGPT into its Bing search engine.
Details: Anthropic is led by former OpenAI execs including siblings Dario and Daniela Amodei, who run the company as CEO and president, respectively.
- Anthropic's stated mission for now is to focus on safety and research in AI but says it could look toward commercial opportunities down the road.
Of note: Anthropic had been seeking a $5 billion valuation, per The Information.