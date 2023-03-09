AI startup Anthropic raises $300M

Anthropic, a San Francisco-based AI startup, raised another $300 million led by Spark Capital that values the company at $4.1 billion, The Information reported.

Why it matters: The AI arms race is just getting started as everyone tries to catch up to ChatGPT creator OpenAI, and Anthropic is widely viewed as its chief competition.

U.S.-based AI companies have raised $2.7 billion so far this year, according to PitchBook, The Information said.

The big picture: AI has become the latest battlefield to pit Microsoft against Google.

Google previously invested $400 million in Anthropic — which had raised $1.1 billion before this latest round — and took a 10% stake, per the Financial Times, and has a cloud deal with the company as well.

Microsoft is pouring billions into OpenAI and is working to incorporate ChatGPT into its Bing search engine.

Details: Anthropic is led by former OpenAI execs including siblings Dario and Daniela Amodei, who run the company as CEO and president, respectively.

Anthropic's stated mission for now is to focus on safety and research in AI but says it could look toward commercial opportunities down the road.

Of note: Anthropic had been seeking a $5 billion valuation, per The Information.

