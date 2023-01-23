Microsoft investing billions of dollars into ChatGPT maker OpenAI

Microsoft on Monday announced a significant expansion of its partnership with OpenAI, the maker of generative AI juggernaut ChatGPT.

Why it matters: The new investment, previously reported to be around $10 billion, will provide OpenAI with the capital resources to continue improving and scaling ChatGPT.

It also further solidifies Microsoft's position in the generative AI space — not only to extent its core business software products, but also to help its Bing search engine finally compete with Google.

Details: There aren't many being disclosed yet, except that this is a "multi-year, multi-billion dollar investment."

Last week, Microsoft announced plans to lay off around 10,000 employees.

Background: OpenAI previously raised around $1 billion from Microsoft in 2019, as part of its conversion from a nonprofit to a for-profit, with much of that in the form of Axure credits.