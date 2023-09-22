Judge: MyPillow CEO's rights were not violated when FBI seized his cellphone

Mike Lindell greets guests before the start of a speech by former President Trump at the Trump National Golf Club on June 13 in Bedminster, N.J. Photo: Spencer Platt/Getty Images

A court ruled that the FBI seizing MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell's cellphone did not violate his Constitutional rights.

Driving the news: Lindell's irritation over the government taking possession of his device "does not give rise to a constitutional claim, let alone a showing of a callous disregard for his constitutional rights," wrote Circuit Judge Ralph Erickson of the the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit.

The seizure last year was part of a federal investigation into indicted Mesa County clerk Tina Peters over tampering with voting equipment in Colorado.

Lindell did not respond to a request for comment.

Lindell is an ally to former President Trump and major Republican donor. He has repeatedly pushed false claims about 2020 election fraud.

Catch up quick: Lindell had his phone taken in a Hardee's fast food restaurant in 2022 in Mankato, Minn. He had been trying to get it back since it was taken, per the court filing.

Lindell had requested the return of his phone, data seized from the government on it and an order precluding the government from taking further action with his phone.

Details: Erickson wrote that Lindell was filing litigation in an attempt to interfere with and, "at most, enjoin a criminal investigation and ultimately hamper any potential federal prosecution" in the election-related criminal probe.

The government "implemented its filter protocols to safeguard confidential, private and privileged materials on Lindell's phone," the judge wrote.

Lindell's phone was backed up five days prior to its seizure, per the court, allowing him access to the majority of the information on it.

