Colorado clerk Tina Peters pleads not guilty to tampering with voting equipment

Colorado county clerk Tina Peters pleaded not guilty on Wednesday to tampering with voting equipment, CPR News reports.

Why it matters: The prominent Trump-supporting election denier is accused of violating security protocols and allowing an unauthorized breach of her county's election system. Sensitive information from the machines was later shared online.

Details: She faces 10 criminal charges, including conspiracy, criminal impersonation, identity theft and official misconduct.

The Mesa County clerk has maintained her innocence and claimed she was merely trying to investigate concerns about the voting machines manufactured by Dominion, which became the target of election fraud conspiracy theories after the 2020 election.

Her own department has countered her claims and said election results were securely archived.

What's next: She is set to stand trial on March 6, per CPR News.

Worth noting: Peters, who has called the charges politically motivated, also faces several federal and state investigations regarding wire fraud and other campaign finance violations.