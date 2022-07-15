A judge in Colorado issued an arrest warrant on Thursday for indicted Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters, who's been accused of tampering with voting equipment.

Driving the news: Peters, who last month lost the Republican primary for Colorado secretary of state and faces 10 criminal charges including conspiracy, criminal impersonation, identity theft and official misconduct, had her bond revoked after records showed she left the state without permission to travel to a Las Vegas conference.

What they're saying: Her lawyer Harvey Steinberg said in court papers filed later on Thursday aimed at preventing her arrest that Peters had "misunderstood" the travel restrictions when she went to speak at the sheriff's conference this week, per Reuters.

The big picture: Peters denies any wrongdoing in the case, which drew national attention.

The vocal supporter of former President Trump claims election files were discarded after the 2020 election — although her own department says that's untrue and the election results are securely archived, Axios Denver's John Frank notes.

Her deputy Belinda Knisley was also criminally charged in the case.

