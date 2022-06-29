Pam Anderson wins GOP nomination, defeating Tina Peters in Colorado

Pam Anderson, the former Jefferson County clerk, won the Republican primary for secretary of state and will challenge Democratic incumbent Jena Griswold in November.

Why it matters: Republicans escaped the "disastrous" possibility that Tina Peters — the indicted Mesa County clerk and election conspiracy promoter — would serve as the party's nominee.

By the numbers: Anderson claimed 45% of the vote, according to preliminary results posted just before 8pm, topping the 25% for Peters.

The AP called the race for Anderson less than an hour after polls closed.

Mike O'Donnell, a little-known candidate, even did better than Peters, landing 29%.

Catch up quick: The secretary of state's race, typically a low-profile affair, drew national attention with Peters' campaign.

Top Colorado GOP leaders, including former Gov. Bill Owens, rallied around Anderson's campaign despite attacks from 2020 election deniers.

The former Jefferson County clerk, who previously led the statewide clerks association, said there's no evidence that fraud impacted the 2020 election results and she blasted Peters for spreading misinformation and disinformation.

Peters' bid and her unfounded allegations of fraud made her a cause célèbre for election conspiracy theorists and supporters of former President Trump, who spent big money to back her campaign and legal defense.

Even though Peters is still the clerk, the discovery that she allegedly allowed someone to make copies of election data, which was later posted on the internet, led the current Colorado secretary of state to remove her from her role overseeing county elections.

What's next: Anderson will face off against Griswold for a post that Republicans strongly believe they can flip to their favor.

