MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell said FBI agents seized his cellphone after questioning at a Hardee's fast-food restaurant drive-thru in Mankato, Minnesota, on Tuesday.

Details: The Trump ally shared on social media copies of what he said was a subpoena that the FBI served along with a warrant to seize his phone.

The FBI declined to comment on Lindell's claims, but told AP in a statement: "I can confirm that the FBI was at that location executing a search warrant authorized by a federal judge."

Zoom in: Lindell shared with the Washington Times a letter he said accompanied the warrant stating an "official criminal investigation of a suspected felony is being conducted by an agency of the United States and a Federal Grand Jury in the District of Colorado."

He claimed on his podcast "The Lindell Report" that agents asked him about Colorado county clerk Tina Peters, who last week pleaded not guilty to criminal charges related to allegations of tampering with voting equipment.

What else he's saying: He claimed on his podcast "The Lindell Report" that agents asked him about Colorado county clerk Tina Peters, who last week pleaded not guilty to criminal charges related to allegations of tampering with voting equipment.

Lindell said agents also asked him "how long have you known Doug Frank." Frank an Ohio math teacher, whose theories about the 2020 presidential election have been debunked several times, per the Cincinnati Enquirer.

Editor's note: This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.