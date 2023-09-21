Skip to main content
McCarthy wouldn’t let Zelensky deliver joint address to Congress on D.C. visit

Ivana Saric
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky (C) walks with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) (L) and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY)

Volodymyr Zelensky walks with Mitch McConnell and Chuck Schumer during his visit to the U.S. Capitol on Sept. 21. Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy's (R-Calif.) on Thursday said he denied Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's request to deliver a joint address to Congress.

Why it matters: Zelensky's visit comes at a crucial moment for Ukraine, as it seeks to shore up support and secure additional funding for its counteroffensive against Russia.

  • "Zelensky asked for a joint session, we just didn't have time. He's already given a joint session," McCarthy told reporters Thursday.
  • Zelensky last visited Washington in December to meet President Biden, hold a press conference at the White House and address a joint session of Congress.

State of play: Biden in August requested $24 billion of additional aid for the country.

  • "Mr. Zelensky said, 'If we don't get the aid, we will lose the war,'" Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) told reporters Thursday.
  • But Republican opposition for additional aid for Kyiv has been mounting. In a letter to the Biden administration Thursday, 29 Republicans voiced their opposition to the funding.

The big picture: Zelensky addressed the UN Security Council Wednesday, condemning Russia's "criminal and unprovoked aggression" and the UN's inaction.

  • Russia launched massive strikes against Ukraine Thursday, ahead of Zelensky's meeting with President Biden, Congress and the Pentagon.
  • "We must work together to fully deprive Russia of its terrorist potential. At my meetings, air defense will be among top priorities," Zelensky posted on X Thursday.

Editor's note: This story has been updated with additional comment from Sen. Schumer.

