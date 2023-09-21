Updated 4 mins ago - World
McCarthy wouldn’t let Zelensky deliver joint address to Congress on D.C. visit
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy's (R-Calif.) on Thursday said he denied Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's request to deliver a joint address to Congress.
Why it matters: Zelensky's visit comes at a crucial moment for Ukraine, as it seeks to shore up support and secure additional funding for its counteroffensive against Russia.
- "Zelensky asked for a joint session, we just didn't have time. He's already given a joint session," McCarthy told reporters Thursday.
- Zelensky last visited Washington in December to meet President Biden, hold a press conference at the White House and address a joint session of Congress.
State of play: Biden in August requested $24 billion of additional aid for the country.
- "Mr. Zelensky said, 'If we don't get the aid, we will lose the war,'" Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) told reporters Thursday.
- But Republican opposition for additional aid for Kyiv has been mounting. In a letter to the Biden administration Thursday, 29 Republicans voiced their opposition to the funding.
The big picture: Zelensky addressed the UN Security Council Wednesday, condemning Russia's "criminal and unprovoked aggression" and the UN's inaction.
- Russia launched massive strikes against Ukraine Thursday, ahead of Zelensky's meeting with President Biden, Congress and the Pentagon.
- "We must work together to fully deprive Russia of its terrorist potential. At my meetings, air defense will be among top priorities," Zelensky posted on X Thursday.
Editor's note: This story has been updated with additional comment from Sen. Schumer.