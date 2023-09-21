A new report card from the AI Policy Institute grades the legislative AI proposals that are currently gaining the most traction according to how they line up with public sentiment.

A survey of 1,118 voters conducted by YouGov Sept. 2 to 6., is the report card yardstick.

Why it matters: Politicians and wannabe presidential candidates are increasingly touting plans for AI regulation, but those policies don't always align with what voters say they want.

Between the lines: The AIPI's report card judged proposed AI regulation based on various attributes, including how the proposal adapts to advancements, how it discourages high-risk AI deployment, and how it reduces the proliferation of dangerous AI.

The AIPI notes that current proposed policies focus on addressing immediate harms as opposed to more long-term existential threats of AI.

Polling shows that voters want future-proof AI regulation that take into account unknown threats.

The big picture: Americans are consistently telling pollsters they they favor guardrails for AI, especially with regards to election security.

What they're saying: Voters "expect tech companies to be responsible for the products they create" said Daniel Colson, executive director of the AIPI.

Go Deeper: AI policy has a lot of cooks.