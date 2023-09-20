Skip to main content
2 hours ago - Technology

Exclusive: First AI plan in Republican primary

Ryan Heath

Former Rep. Will Hurd (R-Texas). Photo: Scott Eisen/Getty Images

Republican presidential primary contender Will Hurd is the first candidate to release an AI policy plan — framing coming AI development as a "Cold War with China" and urging licensing of frontier AI models.

Why it matters: Hurd's hawkish, pro-regulation of AI approach is notable given his deep AI credentials.

Hurd writes that "powerful AI models should need to obtain a permit" — and likens them to nuclear power plants.

He wants a Republican AI strategy to "take advantage of technology before it takes advantage of us," and also supports:

  • "Strict regulations of sensitive AI technology exports."
  • Ensuring AI is deployed along "every mile of our border."
  • Compensating creators "when their creations are utilized in AI-generated content."
  • Making coding and data analytics standard middle school subjects, noting that "AI threatens 85 million jobs worldwide."

Between the lines: Though AI promises to shape both 2024 campaign methods and debates, even candidates with tech industry backgrounds — including Vivek Ramaswamy and Gov. Doug Burgum (R-N.D.) — have avoided AI specifics thus far.

Yes, but: Hurd, a moderate who quit his seat in Congress in 2020, has so far failed to qualify for either of the Republican primary debates and has not topped 1% nationally in polls.

