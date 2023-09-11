Data: Axios | Morning Consult; Chart: Axios Visuals

Half of Americans expect misinformation spread by AI to impact who wins the 2024 election — and one-third say they'll be less trusting of the results because of artificial intelligence, according to a new Axios-Morning Consult AI Poll.

Why it matters: Such sentiments may fuel more doubt and anger around the first presidential race since the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Between the lines: Supporters of former President Trump were nearly twice as likely as backers of President Biden to say AI would decrease their trust in election results (47% to 27%).

Self-identified liberals (21%) were nearly twice as likely to say they have used generative AI for work or education than moderates (11%) or conservatives (12%). That may be tied in part to age, with 35% of Gen Z but just 3% of baby boomers saying so.

Driving the news: The findings come as Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer prepares for a major AI "forum" with top tech executives Wednesday.

What we're watching: Of those who have used AI to complete a task, 64% said they felt what the AI produces is better quality than what they could do on their own.

The big picture: The survey of 2,203 U.S. adults finds a majority of Americans expect humans to lose control of AI in the next 25 years.

Americans across ideological lines feel more pessimistic (36%) than optimistic (26%) about the future of AI.

Americans overall were more skeptical about whether AI can be effectively regulated than were computer scientists interviewed for a recent Axios-Generation Lab-Syracuse University AI Experts Survey.

The general population also expressed far more faith than did the experts in individual politicians' handling of AI — Biden for Democrats, Trump for Republicans.

By the numbers: 53% of survey respondents said misinformation spread by AI will impact who wins. That view was broadly shared across Fox, CNN, and MSNBC frequent watchers.

35% said AI will decrease their trust in election advertising (42% of Trump voters; 33% of Biden voters).

Yes, but: Mistrust of AI may reflect U.S. society's lack of trust in tech companies and more broadly in institutions — from big business to the military to the Supreme Court.

Americans' trust in institutions is lower than findings in many other nations.

Interest in generative AI hit a peak in March, coinciding with the release of ChatGPT-4.

That's according to tracking by Morning Consult, whose experts say the debate has shifted in recent months from what AI can do to how to manage AI's capabilities.

Self-reported usage of AI tools cannot be independently verified.

Zoom in: No generation feels "very familiar" with generative AI, but Gen Zers (22%) and millennials (23%) are the most likely to feel that familiarity, and to show trust and interest in AI.

Just 8% of Gen Xers and 4% of baby boomers feel "very familiar" with generative AI.

Those aged 65+ consistently rated themselves as unfamiliar with various uses of AI — from developing new medicines to designing better buildings.

Whether a parent lets their under-18 kids use AI is correlated with parents' own experience using an AI chatbot. Among parents who've used such a chatbot, 83% would allow their kids to, compared to 34% who haven't used such a product.

Details: About 1 in 3 U.S. adults said they're "very concerned" about the development of AI — a level consistent across levels of AI chatbot usage, and whether or not the respondent said they were enthusiastic about tech generally.

More say humans are still smarter than AI (34%) than the reverse (22%) — but nearly two-thirds of those surveyed said we will definitely or probably reach a point where humans will lose control of AI.

54% of those who think humans will lose control of AI predict that switch will happen within five years, and 90% think it will happen in the next 25 years (about 6 in 10 of all respondents).

What they're saying: Eli Yokley, politics analyst at Morning Consult, said while concern about AI-driven misinformation is a "political uniter" across party lines, lack of trust in leaders and institutions "suggests peril for efforts on Capitol Hill to regulate the quickly-budding technology."

Morning Consult tech analyst Jordan Marlatt notes that while a majority of millennials express enthusiasm about AI, "they also share the same concerns about the technology as many others."

What's next: There's no consensus on regulation. One in three respondents said AI can't be regulated effectively. That's a greater share than the 26% who said creating a new federal government agency is the best option.

Even within their own party bases, no presidential candidate has "a lot" of trust from the majority of their own party to oversee AI.

Just 35% of Democrats have a lot of trust in Biden to oversee AI regulation, compared with 40% of Republicans for Trump and 21% for Trump's closest primary rival, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Methodology: This poll was conducted online Aug. 10- 13, 2023 among a sample of 2,203 U.S. adults.