Veteran journalist Tina Brown to curate 2024 Aspen Ideas Festival

Veteran journalist Tina Brown will guest-curate the 20th Aspen Ideas Festival next June, The Aspen Institute said Wednesday.

Why it matters: Brown will serve as the first external editor ever brought on to curate the event.

She will be responsible for helping to developing the agenda, speaker lineup and editorial direction of the annual week-long forum in Aspen, Colorado next year.

Flashback: Brown, a U.K. native, has been a driving force in media for decades. In addition to serving as a top editor at Vanity Fair, The New Yorker, Tatler and Talk, she also launched the digital new site The Daily Beast and founded the Women in the World live journalism and events platform.

The big picture: Launched in 2005, the Aspen Ideas Festival brings together hundreds of high-level speakers and attendees across various industries to discuss trends that shape the world.

The forum for years was primarily curated by acclaimed author and former Aspen Institute CEO Walter Isaacson.

Isaacson stepped down as president and CEO in 2017. The forum has recently been led by various executives, some of which — like the Aspen Institute's interim executive director Killeen Brettmann — will continue to support the festival's development alongside Brown.

Between the lines: NBCUniversal News Group became the official media partner of the event in 2022, and will help shape the programming for the festival. The Atlantic was formerly the event's official media partner.