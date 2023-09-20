Ford and Canadian autoworkers "have reached a tentative agreement" in negotiations for a new labour contract, said the company and Unifor, the union representing some 5,100 members on Tuesday night.

Why it matters: An agreement on a new contract deal would stave off strike action, as Ford grapples with UAW auto workers striking against the company and General Motors and Stellantis across the border in the U.S.

Editor's note: This a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.