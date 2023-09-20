DeSantis calls Trump abortion comments a "big mistake"

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks to members of the media and site workers at the Permian Deep Rock Oil Company site on Sept. 20 in Midland, Texas. Photo: Brandon Bell/Getty Images

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis took aim at former President Trump for calling Florida's six-week abortion ban "terrible" and said that Trump is "a different candidate today than he was" in 2015, during an ABC News interview.

Driving the news: "He's taking positions that I think are different from what he took in 2015 when he first came onto the scene," said DeSantis.

"I do think he's a different candidate today than he was back then," he added.

"And I think the one back then was probably closer to where Republican voters want to be than the latest iteration."

The big picture: Trump criticized DeSantis on Sunday for signing a six-week abortion ban in his state during an interview with NBC's "Meet the Press."

"I think what he did is a terrible thing and a terrible mistake," Trump said of Florida's ban.

DeSantis hit back against Trump's remarks during the ABC News interview, saying: "For him to then attack people like Iowa, South Carolina, Florida, all these other states, I thought was a big mistake."

Zoom out: Trump's comment drew criticism from anti-abortion activists, including including Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds (R), who has a prominent national stature as the governor of the first-in-the-nation caucuses.

"It's never a 'terrible thing' to protect innocent life," Reynolds wrote on the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

Reynolds, like DeSantis, has supported a 6-week abortion ban in her state.

What they're saying: Steven Cheung, a spokesperson for Trump's campaign, defended the former president's abortion record in a statement and said that his "unmatched record speaks for itself."

"There has been no bigger advocate for the movement than President Trump," Cheung said.

