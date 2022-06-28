Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds seeks 6-week abortion ban

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds announced Tuesday she's seeking court action that could result in the state banning most abortions at six weeks.

That would give the state one of the most restrictive bans in the U.S.

Driving the news: Reynolds announced in a news release she's requesting Iowa courts lift an injunction blocking the enforcement of the state's fetal heartbeat law.

The law does allow for abortions in the case of rape and incest — if they are reported to law enforcement — or to save the mother's life.

Flashback: Reynolds signed the heartbeat bill in 2018, but it was immediately challenged by the ACLU of Iowa and Planned Parenthood of the Heartland.

A Polk County judge ruled in 2019 that the law couldn't be enforced because it violated the state constitution.

Yes, but: Earlier this month, the Iowa Supreme Court ruled the state's Constitution doesn't protect the right to an abortion — giving more leeway for anti-abortion lawmakers to pass restrictions.

What they're saying: "The Supreme Court's historic decision reaffirms that states have the right to protect the innocent and defenseless unborn — and now it's time for our state to do just that," Reynolds said in a statement. "As governor, I will do whatever it takes to defend the most important freedom there is: the right to life."

The other side: Senate Minority Leader Zach Wahls tweeted that he believes state Republicans "will not stop" until abortions are entirely banned.

"This is an incredibly dangerous action that threatens the health, safety, and future of Iowa women," he said.

Of note: Reynolds also announced that she is asking the courts to rehear a case the Iowa Supreme Court just ruled on regarding a 2020 law that requires a 24-hour waiting period for abortions.

Between the lines: In her statement on Tuesday, Reynolds said SCOTUS' actions on Roe V. Wade and the ruling from the Iowa Supreme Court have lended themselves to these motions.