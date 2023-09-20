Ex-Trump aide Cassidy Hutchinson accuses Giuliani of groping her on Jan. 6
Former Trump aide Cassidy Hutchinson in a memoir accuses Rudy Giuliani of groping her on Jan. 6, 2021, writing that he was "like a wolf closing in on its prey," according to the Guardian.
Driving the news: Hutchinson, who was a witness at the House's Jan. 6 hearings, wrote that the former Trump lawyer put his hand "under my blazer, then my skirt" while they were backstage during the then-president's speech ahead of the Capitol riot.
What he's saying: Ted Goodman, Giuliani's political adviser, called the accusation "a disgusting lie" in an emailed statement to Axios.
- "It's fair to ask Cassidy Hutchinson why she is just now coming out with these allegations from two and a half years ago, as part of the marketing campaign for her upcoming book release," Goodman said.
Zoom in: "I feel his frozen fingers trail up my thigh," Hutchinson wrote. "He tilts his chin up. The whites of his eyes look jaundiced. My eyes dart to [Trump adviser] John Eastman, who flashes a leering grin."
- "I fight against the tension in my muscles and recoil from Rudy's grip … filled with rage, I storm through the tent, on yet another quest for Mark [Meadows, Trump's chief of staff]," the excerpt states.
What's next: Hutchinson's memoir, "Enough," will be out Sept. 26.
- It's billed as the "saga of a woman whose fierce determination helped her overcome difficult childhood challenges to get her dream job" — only to face a crisis of conscience after being privy to West Wing meetings and conversations amid the Capitol attack, Axios' Mike Allen writes.
