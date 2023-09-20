Rudy Giuliani after leaving the Fulton County jail on Aug. 23 in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Former Trump aide Cassidy Hutchinson in a memoir accuses Rudy Giuliani of groping her on Jan. 6, 2021, writing that he was "like a wolf closing in on its prey," according to the Guardian.

Driving the news: Hutchinson, who was a witness at the House's Jan. 6 hearings, wrote that the former Trump lawyer put his hand "under my blazer, then my skirt" while they were backstage during the then-president's speech ahead of the Capitol riot.

What he's saying: Ted Goodman, Giuliani's political adviser, called the accusation "a disgusting lie" in an emailed statement to Axios.

"It's fair to ask Cassidy Hutchinson why she is just now coming out with these allegations from two and a half years ago, as part of the marketing campaign for her upcoming book release," Goodman said.

Zoom in: "I feel his frozen fingers trail up my thigh," Hutchinson wrote. "He tilts his chin up. The whites of his eyes look jaundiced. My eyes dart to [Trump adviser] John Eastman, who flashes a leering grin."

"I fight against the tension in my muscles and recoil from Rudy's grip … filled with rage, I storm through the tent, on yet another quest for Mark [Meadows, Trump's chief of staff]," the excerpt states.

What's next: Hutchinson's memoir, "Enough," will be out Sept. 26.

It's billed as the "saga of a woman whose fierce determination helped her overcome difficult childhood challenges to get her dream job" — only to face a crisis of conscience after being privy to West Wing meetings and conversations amid the Capitol attack, Axios' Mike Allen writes.

