Cassidy Hutchinson, key witness at Jan. 6 hearings, plans memoir this fall

Cassidy Hutchinson — the former Trump aide who was a pivotal witness at the House's Jan. 6 hearings — will be out Sept. 26 with a memoir, "Enough."

Why it matters: The book is billed as the "saga of a woman whose fierce determination helped her overcome difficult childhood challenges to get her dream job" — only to face a crisis of conscience after being privy to West Wing meetings and conversations amid the Capitol attack.

Flashback: As a special assistant to then-White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, Hutchinson worked just steps from the Oval Office.

The hearings featured an animated map of the West Wing that labeled Hutchinson's desk as a key feature.

Zoom in: The publisher, Simon & Schuster, says Hutchinson will provide "a riveting account of her extraordinary experiences as an idealistic young woman thrust into the middle of a national crisis."

"Ever since a childhood visit to Washington, DC, Cassidy Hutchinson aspired to serve her country in government," the publisher says.

"Raised in a working-class family with a military background, she was the first in her immediate family to graduate from college. Despite having no ties to Washington, Hutchinson was able to land a vital position at the center of the Trump White House."

At 24, "she found herself in the middle of one of the most extraordinary and unprecedented calamities in modern political history," the preview continues.

At the hearings, "her testimony transfixed and stunned the nation. In her memoir, Hutchinson reveals the struggle between the pressures she confronted to toe the party line and the demands of the oath she swore to defend American democracy."

What they're saying: Former House member Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), the Jan. 6 committee's vice chair, said last year at the Reagan Presidential Library that Hutchinson’s bravery and patriotism "were awesome to behold."

"Little girls all across this great nation are seeing what it really means to love this country and what it really means to be a patriot," Cheney said at the time.

Wall Street Journal columnist Peggy Noonan wrote that Hutchinson "showed a lot more guts than the men of that White House."

Ruth Marcus of the Washington Post called her "John Dean in a white blazer and diamond necklace ... An American heroine.”

Details: Hutchinson, 26, was born and raised in Pennington, N.J.