DirecTV and Nexstar finalize multi-year agreement, ending blackout

DirecTV and Nexstar have finalized a multi-year distribution agreement, ending a more than two month blackout of Nexstar stations for DirecTV satellite, DirecTV Stream and U-verse customers.

Why it matters: The deal restores more than 170 Nexstar-owned stations across 120 metro areas. Nexstar is the largest owner of local TV stations in the country,

Details: Distribution of Nexstar's national news network NewsNation has also been renewed as part of the agreement.

In a statement, DirectTV CEO Bill Morrow thanked consumers for their patience during the blackout.

"We recognize that while you may be able to access some programming over-the-air or on a streaming service during these periods, that is not the experience you expect," he said.

Yes, but: The agreement doesn't cover the 27 stations across 25 metro regions that are owned by other broadcasters, White Knight and Mission Broadcasting (both controlled by Nexstar).

Those stations have been blocked for DirecTV customers for nearly a year.

DirecTV has filed a federal anti-trust suit against Nexstar over the matter.

Catch up quick: DirecTV removed local Nexstar stations from its TV products in July after the two sides failed to come to a distribution agreement renewal.

Nexstar previously said DirecTV declined to extend its agreement until October 31st.

The big picture: Channel blackouts have become more frequent in recent years as TV companies charge more for their content than cable and satellite providers want to pay, Axios has reported.