DirecTV and Nexstar finalize multi-year agreement, ending blackout
DirecTV and Nexstar have finalized a multi-year distribution agreement, ending a more than two month blackout of Nexstar stations for DirecTV satellite, DirecTV Stream and U-verse customers.
Why it matters: The deal restores more than 170 Nexstar-owned stations across 120 metro areas. Nexstar is the largest owner of local TV stations in the country,
Details: Distribution of Nexstar's national news network NewsNation has also been renewed as part of the agreement.
- In a statement, DirectTV CEO Bill Morrow thanked consumers for their patience during the blackout.
- "We recognize that while you may be able to access some programming over-the-air or on a streaming service during these periods, that is not the experience you expect," he said.
Yes, but: The agreement doesn't cover the 27 stations across 25 metro regions that are owned by other broadcasters, White Knight and Mission Broadcasting (both controlled by Nexstar).
- Those stations have been blocked for DirecTV customers for nearly a year.
- DirecTV has filed a federal anti-trust suit against Nexstar over the matter.
Catch up quick: DirecTV removed local Nexstar stations from its TV products in July after the two sides failed to come to a distribution agreement renewal.
- Nexstar previously said DirecTV declined to extend its agreement until October 31st.
The big picture: Channel blackouts have become more frequent in recent years as TV companies charge more for their content than cable and satellite providers want to pay, Axios has reported.