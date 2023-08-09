ESPN's $1.5 billion betting deal with Penn Entertainment is the first of likely many moves by Disney as it attempts to revive the decades-old cable TV relic.

Why it matters: As the cable TV model crumbles, ESPN needs to rethink its business to avoid becoming a blight on Disney's balance sheet.

The big picture: ESPN's future has come under heavy scrutiny as it bleeds subscribers while paying higher prices for sports rights, which will only get higher once new SEC and NBA deals kick in.

The network's subscriber base has fallen off a cliff since surpassing 100 million at the height of the cable TV boom in 2011. It's now around 74 million and continues to fall.

The network's streaming service ESPN+ has 25.3 million subscribers, though ESPN makes less from those viewers than it does from cable. ESPN gets more than $9 per cable subscriber each month, while its monthly revenue from streaming subs is less than $6.

Flashback: Disney faced pressure from Third Point's Dan Loeb last year to spin out ESPN.

After CEO Bob Iger returned in November, ESPN was separated into its own business unit, putting its finances even more under the spotlight. Disney reports earnings later Wednesday.

Zoom out: ESPN is entering a tough sports betting market.

FanDuel and DraftKings are effectively a duopoly with 77% of the market.

Barstool Sportsbook, the sportsbook rebranding into ESPN Bet, only has 2% of the market.

ESPN is not the only newcomer. Retail giant Fanatics bought PointsBet's U.S. business to prop up its own forthcoming sportsbook.

Jake Paul's micro-betting platform Betr just raised $35 million.

"It isn't clear that ESPN's exclusive partnership will be enough to supercharge Penn's current limited OSB market share," MoffetNathanson analysts Michael Nathanson and Robert Fishman wrote in a research note Wednesday morning.

Zoom in: A licensing deal gives ESPN access to betting-related business opportunities, including developing a stronger relationship with younger audiences, without having to directly facilitate bets.

Of note: Fox shut down its 4-year-old sportsbook Fox Bet after barely making a dent in the market.

What's next: Expect more changes for ESPN.

Iger is still searching for a strategic partner for ESPN and has held exploratory talks with the NBA, NHL, NFL and MLB.

ESPN will go fully direct-to-consumer in the coming years, but Iger won't say exactly when.

The bottom line: "We will see if this is the first step for Disney to reposition ESPN through new partnerships and even a potential new strategic equity partner that might help ESPN with distribution and content as well as capital to de-risk the asset for the company," Nathanson and Fishman wrote.