McCarthy dares GOP detractors to try removing him

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), increasingly vexed with hardliners in his party blocking his efforts to pass government funding bills, is challenging his detractors to make good on their threats to try to remove him.

Why it matters: Tensions are rising in the House GOP conference after yet another appropriations bill was shelved this week as the deadline to avert a government shutdown approaches.

What we’re hearing: Speaking during a closed-door GOP conference meeting Thursday morning, McCarthy vented and issued a challenge to members who have threatened to remove him with a “motion to vacate,” according to a GOP lawmaker and another source in the room.

“If you want to file the motion,” a frustrated McCarthy said to a room of his colleagues, “file the f***ing motion.”

The meeting was nominally about the recently launched impeachment inquiry into President Biden, but McCarthy talked at length about the government spending dilemma.

This is a developing story and will be updated.