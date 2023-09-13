House GOP discord delays key defense spending vote

A House vote to advance a bill funding the Department of Defense was delayed on Wednesday due to opposition from GOP hardliners.

Why it matters: It's another bump in House Republicans leadership's precarious path to avoiding a government shutdown as the funding deadline approaches.

"We're in a bad spot," said Rep. Steve Womack (R-Ark.), a senior Appropriations Committee member.

Driving the news: A vote to begin consideration of the Pentagon appropriations bill was scheduled for 1:30 p.m., but an alert from House Minority Whip Katherine Clark's (D-Mass.) office just before noon revealed the vote had been scrapped.

It's not clear yet whether a vote will be held on Wednesday as GOP leadership tries to pull its conference together.

What they're saying: Several Freedom Caucus members said they would not vote to advance the legislation because other appropriations bills don't have deep enough cuts to offset its spending increases.

"I'll be voting against the rule," Rep. Dan Bishop (R-N.C.) told Axios on Wednesday morning. "I'm going to vote against everything until we get ... spending cuts in exchange for allowing defense to rise."

"The defense bill in and of itself was okay, but the bottom line is, what's the overall spending? The American people want us to watch out for their tax dollars," said Rep. Ralph Norman (R-S.C.).

These procedural votes are usually passed strictly along party lines, and McCarthy's narrow majority has been further exacerbated this week by several GOP absences.

The big picture: So far the House has passed just one out of twelve appropriations bills with a Sept. 30 government funding deadline.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), in a closed-door GOP conference meeting on Wednesday, floated linking the defense bill with other security-related appropriations bills – an idea swiftly rejected by the right.

McCarthy has acknowledged the need for a stopgap funding bill, but hardliners have threatened to try to oust him if it doesn't include border legislation and other policy riders that would make it a non-starter in the Senate.

The bottom line: "We're in a difficult spot," said Womack. "We've got a big challenge ahead of us. Are we going to be equal to the task? We're probably going to see by mid-afternoon."