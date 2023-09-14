Arm's strong performance spurs U.S. IPO optimism

Share on email (opens in new window)

Data: FactSet; Chart: Axios V

Arm Holdings, the British semiconductor design giant, rose in its trading debut Thursday, in a vote of confidence for the sluggish U.S. IPO market.

Why it matters: Last year was the worst for U.S. public offerings in over 30 years.

While activity has picked up a bit in 2023, Arm is the largest stock offering so far this year — raising roughly $4.9 billion in a share sale that valued the firm at $52.33 billion — and thus an important test of investor appetite for stocks.

Yes, but: ARM isn't just any stock, it's a well-known company that's part of the high-flying semiconductor sector.

Chip stocks have soared this year, largely due to excitement over big corporate spending on chip-heavy AI technology.

AI chip leader, Nvidia, is the top stock in the S&P 500 this year, having risen more than 200%.

State of play: Arm shares priced at $51, and rose 25% after they began trading at around 12 p.m. in New York, in a respectable showing.

The bottom line: All things equal, Arm's reception by investors should help build a bit more confidence among executives and bankers looking to tap the market.