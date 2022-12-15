U.S. IPOs are at a 32-year low

2022 will go down as the worst year for U.S. IPOs since 1990.

In context: 1990 is when Germany was reunified, Tim Berners-Lee published his proposal for a "World Wide Web" and Kevin McCallister first defeated the Wet Bandits.

By the numbers: 74 companies have raised just $8 billion via U.S. IPOs thus far in 2022, per Refinitiv, with virtually nothing left on the upcoming calendar.

Proceeds are down a whopping 95% from last year, and at least 50% lower than any of the past 31 years.

The U.S. IPO number is down 88% from 2021 and the smallest since 2009.

The global picture is a bit stronger, with proceeds at their lowest mark since 2016. Same goes for global VC-backed IPOs, per PitchBook, while global PE-backed IPOs are at a decade-long low.

What happened: Volatility mixed with cowardice. Plus, a glut of growth-profile companies that went public in the past couple of years with all-time low share prices. If you were an institutional investor that hadn't yet lost your appetite, there were plenty of non-IPO opportunities.

Look ahead: Eh, maybe you shouldn't. There's just nothing coming around the corner.