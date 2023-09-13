Elon Musk may have violated a 2022 Federal Trade Commission order on privacy and security practices at Twitter, now known as X, the Department of Justice said in a new court filing on behalf of the FTC.

Driving the news: The filing asking a judge to deny an X Corp. request to terminate a privacy settlement with the FTC and give Musk immunity from testifying on the company alleges he "exercised granular control of X Corp., at times directing employees in a manner that may have jeopardized data privacy and security."

It argues Musk has "first-hand knowledge about the current state and direction of the company's data practices and efforts to comply with the 2022 Administrative Order" and that X Corp.'s "meritless" motion should be denied.

Context: Monday's filing marks the latest attempt by the U.S. government to hold Twitter, now X, to account for the privacy agreement it signed a long time ago.

Twitter paid a $150 million fine last year before the Musk-led takeover for violating the 2011 consent decree.

Multiple people from the security and privacy teams fled after he led a takeover of the company in October, citing concerns about being asked to do things that would violate the decree. In March, Twitter tried to urge a court to end the consent decree.

What they're saying: The filing says new information from depositions in the FTC's investigation on the matter has "revealed a chaotic environment at the company that raised serious questions about whether and how Musk and other leaders were ensuring X Corp.'s compliance with the 2022 Administrative Order."

Lea Kissner, Twitter's former chief information security officer, testified that decisions by Musk and others on mass layoffs and other "cost-cutting" measures "impaired X Corp.'s ability to 'put technical restrictions and controls in place . . . around the company's use of contact data to make sure that it was being used . . . for the purpose that the particular contact data was collected.'"

Representatives for X did not immediately respond to Axios' request for comment.

Read the DOJ filing in full, via DocumentCloud:

