Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Amazon just became the latest corporate giant to back direct air capture (DAC) technology.

Driving the news: The company on Tuesday announced plans to buy 250,000 tons of removal and permanent storage services over 10 years from 1PointFive, a subsidiary of Occidental Petroleum.

The removal will occur at a Texas plant under construction that's slated to start operating in 2025.

Amazon also revealed it's investing in CarbonCapture, a developer of modular DAC systems, via its $2 billion Climate Pledge Fund.

Neither deal's terms were disclosed.

Why it matters: It's the tech giant's first foray into DAC, one of the carbon removal methods receiving growing investor and federal support.

The 1PointFive agreement is among the largest corporate removal purchases to date, similar to the 315,000 ton Microsoft-Heirloom deal announced last week.

Amazon is joining others, including Meta, Alphabet and JPMorgan, in buying DAC services.

Catch up fast: 1PointFive is also a key player in a separate Texas project supported by an Energy Department-backed DAC "hubs" program.

The big picture: DAC is now among the tools Amazon's banking on — to some degree — to help reach its vow to be "net zero" emissions by 2040.

The company is involved with a suite of renewable power projects and efforts to electrify its gigantic delivery fleet, among other steps.

The pledge fund, meanwhile, is supporting roughly two dozen startups representing a wide range of climate technologies.

State of play: Amazon needs multiple tools.

It has a big CO2 footprint (partly due to all that shipping), and last year its absolute emissions fell by 0.4% to roughly 71.3 million metric tons, per Amazon's sustainability report.

Kara Hurst, VP for worldwide sustainability, said in a statement that DAC can "complement" initiatives to directly cut corporate emissions.

The bottom line: These removal volumes are a rounding error compared with what's needed for DAC to become a viable way to help stem climate change.