Hurricane Lee may bring hazardous weather to East Coast as it roars north

Hurricane Lee near Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic and Haiti as seen from a satellite on Monday. Image: CIRA/RAMMB

Hurricane Lee remained a major storm on Monday after restrengthening into a Category 3 storm on Sunday.

Why it matters: Lee is forecast to miss Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic and Haiti as it swings sharply to the right and tears north, possibly bringing hazardous weather to the Northeast U.S. and Atlantic Canada toward the end of the week, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Monday.

As it progresses north, it could hit Bermuda with strong winds, rainfall and high surf between Thursday and Friday as it makes a near pass to the west of the island.

State of play: The NHC said Lee had a maximum sustained wind strength of 120 miles per hour (mph) at 11am AST on Monday with higher gusts, making it a Category 3 storm on the Saffir-Simpson scale.

The storm was around 365 miles north of the Northern Leeward Islands at that time and was traveling to the northwest at eight mph.

The storm's strength is expected to fluctuate, and may increase as it remains over warm waters in the tropical Atlantic, but it should gradually weaken as it meets cooler waters to the north.

Though it is forecast to weaken, it will probably "significantly" increase in size, meaning "hazards will extend well away from the center of the storm," the NHC said.

Threat level: Lee will continue to bring dangerous surf and life-threatening rip currents to Caribbean islands and the U.S. East Coast throughout the week.

It's too early to forecast exactly how Lee may impact the Northeast U.S. and Atlantic Canada, though the regions could see wind and heavy rainfall as the storm expands.

Last week, Lee intensified to a Category 5 storm at one of the fastest rates on record before being disrupted by dry air, stronger upper-level winds and other factors, Axios' Andrew Freedman reports.

The big picture: The National Weather Service said on Monday that the Atlantic will be at the "peak" of its hurricane season this week.

