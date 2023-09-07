Skip to main content
Climate tech investors push past politics in deal boom

Dan Primack
Illustration of a hand checking boxes, with the checkmarks taking the shape of a lightning bolt.

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

Dealmakers aren't waiting for the political debates over climate change to resolve. They're taking action.

Driving the news: Venture capital and private equity investors on Tuesday invested over $2 billion into nearly a dozen climate tech companies, making it one of the sector's busiest deal days.

Zoom out: Investors have concluded that the energy transition train has left the station, even if Republicans were to sweep next November and seek to roll back the Inflation Reduction Act or pull America out of the Paris Agreement.

  • The private sector certainly wants public sector support like tax breaks, but is no longer relying on them when making long-term bets.
