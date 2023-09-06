Share on email (opens in new window)

Battery materials and recycling company Ascend Elements has raised $542 million in a deal co-led by a new growth fund from BlackRock and Temasek.

Why it matters: Investors are pouring money into building a domestic supply chain for EV batteries, spurred by Inflation Reduction Act dollars and funding from corporations.

Details: The round was co-led by the Temasek-BlackRock fund (Decarbonization Partners), along with Qatar Investment Authority and Temasek independently.

Massachusetts-based Ascend will use the funds to build a factory in Hopkinsville, Ky., which will make cathode battery materials using recycled battery sources.

Ascend says it just signed a $1 billion agreement to sell its battery materials to "a major U.S. customer" starting in the fourth quarter of this year.

Big picture: The Biden administration has been amassing federal support through the IRA for a U.S. battery materials supply chain including manufacturing, mining, materials processing and recycling.