Battery recycling company Redwood Materials has closed an equity round of over $1 billion to expand its recycling and materials capacity.

Why it matters: The company, founded by Tesla co-founder JB Straubel, is one of the most well-funded climate tech firms and is amassing a war chest to help the U.S. grow its domestic battery supply chain.

Details: The Series D was led by Goldman Sachs Asset Management, Capricorn's Technology Impact Fund, and funds and accounts advised by T. Rowe Price Associates.

The round, announced by the company on Tuesday, has a post-money valuation of over $5 billion, according to multiple reports.

The Carson City, Nevada-based company said new investors in the round included OMERS, Microsoft's Climate Innovation Fund, and Deepwater Asset Management. Existing strategic and financial investors, participated in the round.

With this funding Redwood has raised over $2 billion in equity and has a $2 billion commitment for a loan from the Department of Energy.

Big picture: The Biden administration has been focused on using federal support to transition parts of the battery supply chain back to the U.S. and Redwood Materials is a poster child of those efforts.