57 mins ago - Economy & Business
UAW strike looks "highly likely" when contract ends Sept. 14
All signs point to an autoworker strike when the UAW's contract ends Sept. 14.
- The big question is whether the UAW targets one of the Detroit automakers — or all three at once.
Why it matters: There's still time. But UAW President Shawn Fain's fiery rhetoric, and admittedly ambitious demands, have set the stage for what could be a prolonged conflict.
What's happening: A more combative UAW has demanded a 46% pay raise, a 32-hour week with 40 hours of pay and a restoration of traditional pensions, AP notes.
- President Biden told reporters in Philadelphia on Labor Day when asked whether he's worried about a possible auto strike: "No, I'm not worried about a strike until it happens. I don't think it's going to happen."
What we're hearing: Top industry officials tell Axios they expect a strike.
- Barclays analyst Dan Levy recently described a strike as "highly likely."
- Steve Rattner — the famed financier, and "car czar" to President Obama — told Bloomberg TV's David Westin on "Wall Street Week": "You have a very, very activist new UAW leader ... who has said very, very inflammatory things."
The UAW didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.
