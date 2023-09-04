Federal deficit unexpectedly set to double this year

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

The federal deficit is expected to nearly double this year, from about $1 trillion last year to $2 trillion for the fiscal year ending Sept. 30

Why it matters: There's no precedent for deficits this large, as a share of the economy — outside war, deep recession or pandemic.

The WashPost's Jeff Stein reported Sunday on the stunning projected figure from the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget.

Between the lines: Such huge spending imbalances contribute to high interest rates for consumers — including mortgages — in the short run.

In the long run, it means interest costs will likely squeeze all other federal priorities.

What's happening: Bigger interest payments + lower tax receipts, despite strong economic growth.

"A strong economy usually reduces the deficit. Not this time," Stein writes.

Reality check: The annual deficit was even higher — $2.8 trillion — in 2021, amid record COVID spending, according to the Congressional Budget Office.

Go deeper: White House urges Congress to avoid shutdown with short-term funding bill