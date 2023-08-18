A majority of Americans think the economy is in bad shape, but at the same time say their own finances are good, finds a new poll out from Quinnipiac University this week.

Why it matters: Since 2020, people's perceptions of the economy haven't quite lined up with, well, how the economy is doing. This latest poll offers a new way of looking at the phenomenon.

By the numbers: In the telephone survey of 1,818 adults Aug. 10-14, 71% of Americans described the economy as either not so good or poor. And 51% said it's getting worse.

But 60% said their financial situation is good or excellent.

What they're saying: "Can you be generally happy with your personal financial position and still think the economy is going in the tank? For a broad section of Americans, apparently so," Quinnipiac University polling analyst Tim Malloy said in a press release.

Zoom out: There's evidence from other surveys that Americans' view of the overall economy is entwined with partisanship — especially outside of a recession.